Iran Can Now Track American Jets and Stealth Bombers, Analysts Say After Chinese Radar Delivery





Reports indicate that Iran has acquired China’s advanced YLC-8B UHF-band radar system, developed by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. The system is designed to detect low-observable aircraft that traditionally evade conventional X-band targeting radars





Military analysts say the radar’s UHF frequency gives it an advantage in identifying the presence of stealth platforms such as the:





• B-2 Spirit

• F-35 Lightning II

• F-22 Raptor



With reported detection ranges of up to 700 km under optimal conditions, the system could significantly extend Iran’s early-warning coverage and reaction time.





However, defence experts caution that detection does not automatically mean interception. To successfully engage stealth aircraft, early warning data would need to be integrated into a layered air-defence network, potentially working alongside systems such as the S-300PMU-2.





If fully operational and integrated, this development may complicate U.S. and Israeli air-operation planning in the region, increasing operational risks and reducing the element of surprise.





M21 continues to monitor developments in regional military technology and strategic balance.