Iran Claims First Combat Use of Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missile



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps states it deployed the Fattah-2 hypersonic glide vehicle for the first time in combat during Operation True Promise 4, starting around March 1, 2026. The strikes targeted Israeli and U.S. positions in response to earlier attacks.





The Fattah-2, unveiled in 2023, reaches speeds of Mach 13-15 with a range of about 1,500 km. It features a maneuverable glide phase designed to evade missile defenses such as Patriot, Arrow, or THAAD systems. Iranian sources and outlets like Military Watch Magazine report successful strikes, including footage showing missiles bypassing interceptors.





Independent confirmation of the missile type in specific strikes remains limited, with some video evidence showing unusual trajectories consistent with hypersonic behavior. Reports indicate multiple waves of Operation True Promise 4 involved Fattah missiles alongside Khorramshahr-4 and Kheibar systems.





While defenses have intercepted many projectiles, the introduction of this weapon—if verified—marks a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict and challenges existing regional air defense capabilities.