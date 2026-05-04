BREAKING: Iran Claims It Fired on U.S. Warship at Strait of Hormuz as Military Standoff Escalates





The U.S. military and Iran traded sharply conflicting accounts Monday over what happened in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian state media claiming its forces fired on an American warship and U.S. Central Command flatly denying any vessel was struck.





Iran’s Tasnim news agency published a statement attributed to the country’s armed forces claiming that Iranian Navy forces blocked American destroyers from entering the strait. A separate Iranian outlet, Fars News Agency, went further, reporting that two missiles struck a U.S. Navy ship after it ignored repeated warnings. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that a warning shot was fired, though that official acknowledged it was unclear whether any damage occurred.





Centcom pushed back immediately and without ambiguity. “No U.S. Navy ships have been struck,” the command stated on X, adding that American forces were actively supporting what the Trump administration has branded “Project Freedom,” an effort to escort commercial vessels through the strait after Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. would help clear the waterway for ships from countries uninvolved in the conflict.





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically critical chokepoints on earth, with a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passing through its narrow passage. Its closure or disruption sends immediate shockwaves through global energy markets, and the standoff there is now drawing in shipping from dozens of countries that have no direct stake in the U.S.-Iran conflict.





Trump framed the American intervention in humanitarian and diplomatic terms Sunday, casting the countries whose ships are stranded as innocent bystanders caught in a dispute not of their making. But the escalating military posture in the strait tells a more complicated story, with competing claims, warning shots, and rising tensions that show no sign of cooling.