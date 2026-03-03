IRAN CLAIMS IT HAS FULL INTELLIGENCE ON PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU’S MEETING LOCATIONS AS MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS REACH DANGEROUS NEW LEVEL AND WAR OF WORDS INTENSIFIES



The standoff between Iran and Israel has taken another dramatic turn after a senior Iranian military adviser publicly declared that Tehran knows the locations where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds his meetings.





The remarks were made by Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader and a former Revolutionary Guard commander. Safavi claimed Iranian intelligence services are closely monitoring Israeli and US activities in the region and suggested that recent Israeli strikes hit sites Iran had already vacated.





His comments come during an already volatile period marked by:



Israeli operations targeting Iranian-linked military infrastructure.





Iranian retaliatory drone and missile launches.



Rising casualty figures and damage to key facilities.



Increased military alert levels across parts of the region.





While Tehran frames the statement as proof of its intelligence reach and preparedness for prolonged confrontation, critics argue that publicly announcing such sensitive information may be part of psychological and strategic messaging rather than a literal operational disclosure.





Security analysts note that high-profile leaders like Netanyahu operate under strict security protocols, and claims of tracking meeting locations — whether symbolic or factual — significantly raise the stakes in an already tense geopolitical environment.





So far, there has been no direct public confirmation or denial from Israeli authorities regarding the specific claim. However, Israel has consistently maintained that it will act decisively against perceived threats from Iran and its regional allies.





The latest rhetoric adds to fears of further escalation, with global powers closely monitoring developments to prevent a broader regional conflict.





Is this a calculated warning designed to deter further strikes — or a signal that the confrontation is entering a more dangerous phase?