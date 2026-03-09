Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. Troops Killed or Injured in 24 Hours Amid Escalating Conflict





A dramatic escalation has unfolded in the growing conflict between Iran and the United States, with Iranian officials claiming that more than 200 American troops were killed or wounded within 24 hours during coordinated retaliatory strikes across the Middle East.





According to Iranian military spokesperson Ibrahim Zolfaghari, the attacks targeted key U.S. military installations in the region, including the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and the strategic Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.





Iranian sources claim around 220 U.S. personnel were killed or injured in the strikes, describing the operation as part of a broader retaliation campaign amid intensifying hostilities between the two countries.





However, U.S. officials have not yet confirmed these casualty figures, and independent verification of the claims remains unavailable.





The reported strikes mark a major escalation in tensions across the Middle East, raising fears that the confrontation could widen into a broader regional conflict.