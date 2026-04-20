Iran condemns U.S. ship seizure : warns retaliation “imminent”



Iran’s military has issued an urgent statement condemning a U.S. Navy operation in the Gulf of Oman, accusing Washington of “maritime piracy” after a reported seizure of an Iranian-linked commercial vessel.





According to Iranian officials, the ship was struck, disabling its navigation systems, before U.S. forces boarded and took control — an act Tehran calls a serious violation of sovereignty and an ongoing ceasefire framework.





U.S. President Donald Trump stated the vessel was under sanctions and attempted to breach enforcement measures, justifying the seizure as part of broader pressure on Iran.





The incident has pushed an already fragile ceasefire to the brink, with talks in Pakistan effectively stalled.





Iranian naval forces in nearby waters have since increased readiness levels, signaling preparations for a potential escalation.