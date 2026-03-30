Iran Confirms Death of IRGC Navy Chief After Earlier Israeli Claim



Iran has officially confirmed the death of Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stating that he succumbed to severe injuries.





The announcement, broadcast on Iranian state television, described Tangsiri as having “ascended to the heavens,” praising his role in safeguarding Iran’s strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz. The statement emphasized continuity within the force, declaring that “every fighter is Tangsiri,” and hinted at potential future actions.





The confirmation follows earlier claims by Israel on March 26 that Tangsiri had been killed, marking a rare instance of Tehran publicly acknowledging the loss of a senior military figure amid escalating tensions.





Analysts note that the death of such a high-ranking commander could have operational and symbolic implications, particularly given his influence over naval strategy in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.