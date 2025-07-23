Iran confirms US Strikes seriously damaged Nuclear Sites

Iran’s nuclear facilities were “seriously damaged” by recent U.S. airstrikes, but the regime remains determined to resume uranium enrichment once reconstruction is complete, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed in an interview aired Monday.

Speaking to Fox News’ Special Report host Bret Baier, Araghchi acknowledged the extent of the damage caused by the June 22 strikes ordered by President Donald Trump on three key uranium enrichment sites in Iran.

“Our facilities have been damaged — seriously damaged , the extent of which is now under evaluation,” he said. “The facilities have been destroyed,” Araghchi added, noting that Iran has been unable to refine nuclear fuel since the attack.

Despite the significant setback, Araghchi was adamant that Iran would not abandon its nuclear ambitions, which he described as both a scientific achievement and a matter of national pride.

“It is now stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe,” he said. “But obviously, we cannot give up our enrichment, because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride.”

Araghchi firmly rejected the idea of agreeing to any new nuclear deal with the U.S. that would prohibit uranium enrichment, a process that, while legally allowed under international law for peaceful purposes, is also key to developing nuclear weapons.

“If the goal is to make sure that Iran will never have nuclear weapons, that is achievable,” he said. “But if the goal is to deprive Iran of its rights, including the right of enrichment, I think we have difficulty.”

“Enrichment is now stopped because our facilities have been under attack, but any settlement for Iran’s nuclear program should include enrichment in the future, because that is our right. We can never give it up.”

The interview aired shortly after Trump posted on Truth Social, celebrating the success of the strikes and criticizing media outlets that had downplayed their impact.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!” Trump wrote.

He added: “Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony ‘reporter’ and apologize to me and the great pilots who ‘OBLITERATED’ Iran’s nuclear sites. CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!”

Despite the physical destruction of the sites, Araghchi emphasized that Iran retains the expertise, scientific personnel, and technical know-how to restart the program once facilities are reconstructed.

“It is developed by ourselves. It is an achievement by ourselves,” he said. “The technology is there. The scientists are there. The people who have run these facilities are there. Buildings can be rebuilt. Facilities can be rebuilt. Machines can be replaced.”

He added, “The recent attack proved that there is no military option for our nuclear program.”

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show visible craters and extensive damage at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, one of Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites.

When asked about the status of Iran’s existing stockpile of enriched uranium, Araghchi claimed he had “no detailed information” on whether it was destroyed in the strikes.

Araghchi also dismissed the possibility of Iran scaling back its ballistic missile program or ceasing support for proxy militant groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“They are fighting for a just cause, and we have always supported them,” he said. “On our missiles… that is our most reliable means of defense. How can we disarm ourselves? Who can accept anything like that?”

While expressing openness to future negotiations, Araghchi stated that Iran is not currently interested in direct talks with the Trump administration — unless it is a “win-win” engagement.

“We are open to talks — not direct for the time being,” he said. “If they are coming for a win-win solution, I am ready to engage with them.”

Trump, for his part, has consistently maintained that any future deal with Iran must include a full ban on uranium enrichment and a dismantling of its missile programs.