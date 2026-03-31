🇮🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱 Iran Declares Residences of U.S.–Israeli Leaders as “Legitimate Targets”



Iranian military officials have issued a strong warning, stating that residences of senior U.S. and Israeli military and political leaders could be considered “legitimate targets” in response to ongoing attacks.





A spokesperson for Iran’s central military command said the move is part of a broader retaliation strategy following strikes on residential areas inside Iran. The statement signals a potential escalation in targeting scope beyond traditional military sites.





Iran also warned that any ground invasion or attempt to occupy its territory would trigger severe consequences, claiming its forces are fully prepared for such scenarios.





The remarks come amid rising tensions across the region, with both sides continuing to exchange threats as the risk of wider conflict grows.