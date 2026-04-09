Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment “Non-Negotiable” Rejects Western Demands





Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami stated that the country’s uranium enrichment program is “non-negotiable,” dismissing demands from the United States and its allies as unrealistic.





He argued that past military pressure had failed to achieve results, suggesting that current efforts are shifting toward negotiation without altering Iran’s position. Tehran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.





The issue remains central to long-standing tensions, with international monitoring data previously indicating enrichment levels reaching up to 60%, significantly above earlier agreement limits and closer to weapons-grade thresholds.