Iran demands initial release of frozen assets in possible US deal – IRGC media

IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported on Sunday that Iran has insisted any initial memorandum of understanding with the United States should include the release of at least part of its frozen assets in the first step.

The report said Tehran had stressed that the released funds must be accessible to Iran.

It added that Washington had sought in recent weeks to link the release of the assets to a possible final nuclear agreement.

Iran wants part of the funds released at the start of any MOU and a mechanism set for releasing the rest during negotiations, according to the report.

The report said the possible memorandum of understanding would allow the number of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to return to pre-war levels within 30 days.

It said that the US naval blockade must be fully lifted within 30 days under the draft, adding that no change in Hormuz traffic would take place if the blockade remained in place.