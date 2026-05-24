Iran Denies Nuclear Concessions in US Talks – Western Media Hype Exposed



Iran is flatly rejecting claims of major nuclear breakthroughs with the United States.





According to Tasnim News, Tehran says it agreed to zero suspension of its nuclear program. No 20-year freeze. No removal of nuclear materials. The nuclear file is not part of the current deal at all.





Nuclear talks have not even begun. They are deferred until after the war ends and the US first delivers on its initial commitments.





Instead, the agreement focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war shipping volumes under Iran’s claimed “new sovereignty” and expanding sanctions waivers on oil and petrochemicals.





This is the familiar pattern: Iran extracts sanctions relief and strategic concessions while delaying any real nuclear limits. Weak diplomacy that rewards defiance only invites more trouble. Maximum pressure worked before for a reason.