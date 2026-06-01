Iran Denies Resignation Rumors, Says President Pezeshkian Will Continue Serving Nation

Iranian officials have firmly denied reports claiming that President Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned from office, dismissing the allegations as false information and a deliberate attempt to create confusion.

On May 31, Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy Head of Communications at the Iranian Presidential Office, rejected media reports suggesting that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation

According to Iranian officials, the reports are part of what was described as a “media campaign” designed to spread misinformation during a sensitive period for the country.

Tabatabaei stressed that President Pezeshkian remains committed to his duties and has no intention of stepping down, adding that he will continue serving the Iranian people.

Senior Iranian officials also reaffirmed that the country remains committed to national unity and stability, rejecting speculation about political turmoil at the highest levels of government.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions and increased international scrutiny of developments inside Iran.