Iran deploys F-4 fighters to escort Pakistan army chief high-stakes talks underway





Iranian Air Force F-4 Phantom II jets were deployed to escort the aircraft carrying Asim Munir upon arrival in Tehran today.





The high-level visit comes as Pakistan’s army chief travels to Iran for discussions tied to the upcoming second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran.





The use of legacy fighter escorts underscores the heightened security environment surrounding the talks, as regional tensions remain elevated.