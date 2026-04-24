Iran Deploys More Mines in Strait of Hormuz as Tensions Escalate

Iran’s IRGC Navy has planted additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week, according to a US official cited by Axios.

Washington has detected and is closely tracking the operation, which threatens one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints.

The move comes amid heightened regional conflict and raises fresh alarms about Tehran’s willingness to disrupt global energy flows.

Analysts note the mines appear positioned on the Omani side of the strait, potentially forcing tankers into Iranian waters where the regime could demand tolls or stage provocations. This is classic Iranian brinkmanship: threaten commerce, then profit from the chaos they create.

Compounding the concern, US stocks of JASSM-ER cruise missiles were drawn down sharply during recent operations against Iran, dropping from roughly 2,300 to just 425.

The Pentagon has now ordered 4,300 more, handing a major win to Lockheed Martin while exposing how quickly American precision munitions can be depleted in a real fight.

Iran’s regime knows the Strait handles about 20 percent of global oil trade. Mining it is not defense, it’s economic warfare with a smile. The US and its allies cannot afford complacency. Strong deterrence and rapid replenishment of munitions are essential before Tehran tests the limits further.