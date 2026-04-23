iran deploys “mosquito fleet” strategy:swarm tactics reshape hormuz battlefield



Iran is shifting its naval doctrine toward a “Mosquito Fleet” strategy, using swarming tactics in the Strait of Hormuz to counter larger naval forces.





Instead of relying on large warships, Iran is deploying fast attack craft small, low-cost vessels equipped with short-range missiles and torpedoes designed to overwhelm targets through numbers and speed.





At the same time, autonomous underwater drones are being introduced, increasing risks for both commercial and military vessels in the narrow waterway.





The strategy highlights a shift toward asymmetric warfare leveraging volume and cost efficiency to challenge more advanced forces and maintain pressure in one of the world’s most critical maritime routes.