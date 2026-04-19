Iran deploys “swarm tactic” : fast attack craft positioned to intercept vessels in Hormuz





Iran has deployed a network of fast attack craft across key islands surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as part of a coordinated “swarm tactic.”





Units linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are strategically dispersed to rapidly intercept and surround any vessel attempting to violate movement restrictions.





The approach allows small, high-speed boats to close in from multiple directions within a short time frame, applying pressure and forcing compliance.





The tactic significantly increases operational risk for commercial shipping, as vessels can be engaged quickly without warning.