“Iran Dominates the Energy Battlefield” Oil Revenues Surge Amid War — Analysts Point to Strategic Advantage





While the war continues to intensify on the battlefield, a different picture is emerging in the energy sector. Recent analysis indicates that Iran has significantly increased its oil revenues nearly doubling despite ongoing conflict and pressure from the United States and Israel.





Reports suggest that although around 15% of global oil supply has been disrupted due to tensions and restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian oil shipments have largely continued. Export volumes are estimated at 2.4–2.8 million barrels per day, with higher global prices further boosting income.





Iran’s so-called “shadow oil network” including indirect sales channels, covert shipping methods, and alternative financial systems has played a key role in sustaining its revenue flow. China remains a major buyer, helping maintain demand despite sanctions.





Despite military pressure and economic restrictions, analysts believe Iran’s energy infrastructure is highly resilient and decentralized, making it difficult to cripple through targeted strikes alone.





The situation highlights a critical contrast: Iran may be under pressure on the battlefield, but in the energy war, it is currently holding a significant strategic edge.