BREAKING: Iran eyes $100 billion jackpot by turning Strait of Hormuz into a toll road.





Iran’s parliament security committee has approved a bill to impose transit tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint carrying about 20 percent of global oil supply.





The plan requires ships to pay fees in Iranian rials, bans passage for US and Israeli-linked vessels, and asserts full Iranian sovereignty over the waterway. Lawmakers describe it as a move covering security, safe navigation, environmental protection, and revenue generation amid the ongoing conflict.





Iranian state media touted potential annual revenue exceeding $100 billion, based on pre-war traffic of around 140 ships daily and fees that could reach roughly $2 million per tanker. In reality, current volumes have plunged sharply due to the fighting, with only a handful of tankers transiting each day, making that headline figure highly optimistic.





The bill still requires full parliamentary approval, review by the Guardian Council, and the president’s signature before it becomes law. Even so, the signal is unmistakable: Iran is formalizing a “toll booth” on one of the world’s most vital energy arteries while oil prices sit above $100 a barrel and shipping risks have soared.





This escalates tensions and turns a strategic chokepoint into a direct cash grab in hybrid warfare. Global energy markets are paying close attention.