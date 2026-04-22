iran fires back with new demands: halt lebanon strikes or trade at risk



Iran has issued counter-conditions for any return to negotiations, demanding that Israel halt military operations in Lebanon involving Hezbollah as part of a broader diplomatic exchange with the United States.





Tehran also warned that regional trade routes could face disruption if Washington refuses to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.





The move expands the scope of the standoff beyond bilateral tensions, linking battlefield dynamics in Lebanon with maritime pressure in the Gulf.





With both sides stacking conditions instead of concessions, the situation is shifting toward a wider geopolitical pressure game—where trade, security, and diplomacy are now tightly intertwined.