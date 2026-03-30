 Iran Fires Ghadr-110 Missile at Industrial Site in Southern Israel



Iran has reportedly launched a medium-range Ghadr-110 missile targeting the Neot Hovav industrial zone in Beersheba, located in southern Israel.





The targeted site, known as Neot Hovav, is a major industrial complex housing chemical production facilities primarily used for export. Initial reports indicate the strike is part of an escalating exchange between the two sides, though full details on damage and casualties have not yet been officially confirmed.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the attack was carried out in retaliation for prior Israeli strikes on Iranian industrial infrastructure, framing the action as part of a broader response cycle amid intensifying regional conflict.





Security analysts warn that continued targeting of economic and industrial assets could further widen the scope of confrontation, increasing risks to civilian areas and critical supply chains in the region.