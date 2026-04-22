Iran Flexes Missiles in Tehran While Trump Extends Ceasefire After Pakistan’s Plea



Iran just paraded a Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile right through Tehran’s Revolution Square for the world to see. This is no subtle hint. The missile boasts a 2,000-kilometer range, packs a heavy warhead, and has already been fired at Israel in real strikes. Iran’s message could not be clearer: we still have teeth, and we are not backing down.





This public flex comes as President Trump extended the fragile US-Iran ceasefire at the request of Pakistan’s leaders. Trump had sworn he would never extend it. Then Pakistan’s Field Marshal called, and he did it anyway. The stated reason? Iran’s government is “seriously fractured,” and Pakistan needs more time to wrangle a unified proposal from Tehran for the stalled talks in Islamabad.





In his own words from the announcement, Trump made clear the US would “continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able,” while holding off attacks until Iran submits its proposal or talks collapse one way or the other.





Iran rejected the extension outright, calling it a unilateral move they do not recognize. Yet on the ground, the IRGC is not firing, ships keep moving under the coordinated routes, and the blockade stays in place. Both sides are pretending the ceasefire holds while posturing for leverage. This is the fog of diplomacy, not war.





Mario Nawfal captured it perfectly: “Trump said he would never extend it. Pakistan’s Field Marshal called. He extended it anyway.” And on the missile rollout: “Iran’s message is not cryptic at all.”





The mullahs are signaling strength to their hardliners and the region, even as their regime shows cracks. Trump is buying time for talks while keeping America’s military foot on Iran’s neck with the naval blockade.