Iran foreign minister says Strait of Hormuz open for remainder of ceasefire

The Strait of Hormuz is “declared completely open” for the “remaining period of ceasefire,” says Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement on X, he says: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through [the] Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

The US announced it would begin a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, after Iran had effectively closed the world’s busiest oil shipping channel for weeks in response to the US-Israeli attack on Iran in February.

We have not heard an immediate response from the US. The two-week Iran-US ceasefire is due to expire on 22 April.