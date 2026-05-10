Iran Foreign Ministry adviser says Tehran reviewing US proposal

An adviser to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran is reviewing a US proposal despite deep mistrust of Washington and what he called American “provocations” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ali Safari told Al Mayadeen that Tehran had responded to all US actions in the strait and now described the process as one of “rebuilding trust” with Washington.

“We are reviewing their proposal,” Safari said, adding that Iran had received messages through different channels saying the US does not want a military escalation.

He said Iran did not want to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage, but said Washington had attacked Iran and Tehran had responded.

“The attacks can no longer be ignored,” he said, adding that the US “cannot again use the Strait of Hormuz to attack Iran and the countries of the region.”

Safari said Tehran’s priority is to stop the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and prevent what he called US “piracy.”

“When we say ending the war, we mean all fronts, especially Lebanon,” he added.

Safari also said Iran is in contact with official parties in Lebanon, and criticized regional countries backing a UN Security Council draft resolution against Iran, saying they had opened their territory to US “aggression.”

He said the United Arab Emirates was among the countries that had participated in the war against Iran.