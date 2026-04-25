Iran grants free Hormuz passage to allies, waives fees for Russia in strategic move





Iran has granted special exemptions allowing allied nations, led by Russia, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without paying transit fees.





The policy was confirmed by Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, signaling preferential treatment for “friendly nations.”





While allies receive exemptions, other vessels face hefty charges, with some oil tankers reportedly paying up to $2 million per transit under Iran’s new enforcement measures.





Payments are required in Iranian rial, transferred directly to the central bank, with Tehran already confirming its first revenue intake.





Countries believed to benefit from similar privileges include China, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.





The move is seen as a strategic diplomatic tool, reinforcing alliances while countering U.S. pressure and demonstrating control over one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.