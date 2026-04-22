Iran gunboats open fire near oman—cargo ship heavily damaged



A cargo vessel was struck by gunfire from Iranian gunboats off the coast of Oman, leaving the ship heavily damaged but with no reported injuries.





The incident occurred about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman, when vessels linked to Iran’s IRGC approached and opened fire, severely damaging the ship’s bridge. All crew members were confirmed safe.





Maritime security sources said the vessel, sailing under a Liberian flag, had clearance to transit the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian-linked reports claimed the ship ignored prior warnings before the engagement.





The clash adds fuel to already high tensions, as Iran tightens control over Hormuz while the U.S. maintains pressure through ongoing maritime restrictions.





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire timeline, signaling a narrow window remains for diplomacy—though incidents at sea suggest the situation is still on edge.