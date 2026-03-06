Iran Hammers Key U.S. Air Base in Kuwait – Another Blow in Escalating Conflict





Tehran has struck again. Fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight into March 5, 2026 – a critical hub for American air operations across the Gulf.





Nighttime footage shows massive explosions and raging fires lighting up the base, with eyewitness videos and Al Jazeera clips confirming a projectile detonation near U.S. facilities.

This latest hit follows repeated Iranian barrages since early March, when satellite imagery already revealed collapsed roofs, damaged structures, and at least four confirmed impact sites – including a fuel depot sending up thick black smoke plumes visible from space.





The base, home to the U.S. 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and Kuwaiti air forces, has taken serious punishment. Prior strikes claimed American lives – six service members killed in a drone attack on a lightly protected ops center – exposing glaring defensive vulnerabilities as Iran’s arsenal continues to outpace interceptor replenishment.





With the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iranian nuclear sites now in its second week, Tehran shows no sign of backing down. Gulf allies feel the heat, U.S. forces absorb the blows, and the region edges closer to wider war.



America’s enemies smell blood. Time to hit back harder.