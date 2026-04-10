IRAN HAS ENOUGH ENRICHED URANIUM TO BUILD 10 NUCLEAR BOMBS-And the US is sitting across the table from them today demanding they hand all of it over.





Iran’s response? “That demand will be buried.”



This is the single issue that could blow up the Islamabad talks before they even reach the hard questions.



Let me explain it because most people don’t understand what enrichment actually means, and why this standoff may be the difference between peace and resumed war.





FIRST. WHAT IS URANIUM ENRICHMENT — AND WHY DOES IT MATTER.



Uranium in its natural form cannot power a reactor or destroy a city.



It has to be “enriched”, meaning the concentration of a specific isotope, U-235, has to be increased.





Here’s the simple breakdown:



Under 5% enrichment — civilian nuclear energy. Completely normal. Dozens of countries do it.



20% enrichment — research reactors, medical use. Still within bounds.





60% enrichment — no civilian justification. Nobody enriches to 60% for electricity. Nobody.



90% enrichment — weapons grade. One bomb.



Iran, right now, is sitting at 60%. And has been for some time.





Here’s the number that should make you stop scrolling.



According to IAEA data, Iran has 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity.



To go from 60% to weapons-grade 90% requires only 1% of the total work already done to get to 60%.





The hard work is already complete.



What’s left is a short, fast, technical step.



Experts estimate Iran could produce enough weapons-grade material for one nuclear device in as few as 12 weeks.



A single cascade of 175 advanced centrifuges could produce enough material for one bomb every 25 days.





That same stockpile, fully enriched, is enough for approximately 10 nuclear weapons.



The IAEA has said this directly.



They called Iran’s stockpile of “serious concern” — and noted Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapons state in the world producing uranium at this level.





WHAT THE US IS DEMANDING.



The White House position going into Islamabad is absolute. Stated publicly. Zero ambiguity.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference:



“The President’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran — have not changed.”





Trump himself went further.



His exact words:



“There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear dust.”



Netanyahu was the most direct of all.



He said Iran’s enriched uranium “will be removed — by agreement, or in resumed fighting.”





The US 15-point proposal is understood to include Iran handing over its entire highly enriched uranium stockpile, a complete halt to enrichment on Iranian soil, severe limits on ballistic missiles, and an end to financing proxy groups across the region.



That is not a negotiating position. That is a demand for near-complete nuclear disarmament.





WHAT IRAN IS DEMANDING.



Iran’s position is equally clear and equally public.



The head of Iran’s nuclear energy agency said this week:



“The claims and demands of our enemies to restrict Iran’s enrichment program are merely wishes that will be buried.



All the conspiracies and actions of our enemies, including this brutal war, have yielded no results.





Now they seek to achieve something through negotiations.”



Iran’s parliament speaker cited the denial of Iran’s right to enrich as one of three reasons he declared the ceasefire already violated — before talks even began.





His words:



“Now, the very ‘workable basis on which to negotiate’ has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began.”



Iran’s own version of the 10-point peace proposal, the Persian version, not the English one — explicitly states that the US has “in principle committed to” accepting Iran’s right to enrich uranium.





The US says it agreed to no such thing.



Iran’s foreign minister had earlier offered to “down-blend”, reduce the purity of some of its stockpile.



He called it “a big offer, a big concession.”



That was in March. It never went anywhere.





And that was before Iran declared victory in this war. A country that believes it beat a superpower does not offer concessions.



It hardens its positions.

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.

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WHY BOTH SIDES GENUINELY CANNOT BACK DOWN.



This is not posturing. This is not theater. Both sides have real reasons why they cannot move.



For the United States and Israel — the entire justification for launching this war on February 28th was Iran’s nuclear program.





Trump said so. The White House said so.



If Iran walks out of Islamabad with its enrichment program intact, the war achieved nothing on its central stated objective.





Politically, that is impossible to defend.



Strategically, it means Iran remains weeks away from a nuclear weapon, indefinitely.



For Iran — enrichment is not just a technical program. It is a 47-year symbol of national sovereignty.





Since 1979, Iran has been locked out of the international system, sanctioned into economic collapse, cut off from technology.



Its nuclear program is the one thing the world cannot take from it through sanctions alone.





Iran calls enrichment a “national right” under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



And critically — its entire deterrence calculation depends on the world believing it can build a bomb if pushed far enough.



The moment it surrenders that capability entirely, it loses its ultimate insurance policy against being attacked again.





THE COMPLICATION NOBODY IS MENTIONING.



Even if both sides wanted to make a deal on enrichment today — there is a fundamental verification problem.



Iran terminated all IAEA access on February 28, 2026, the day the war began.



Surveillance cameras were disabled.



Seals were removed from all declared facilities.





The IAEA has stated clearly: it cannot verify where Iran’s uranium stockpile currently is, how much survived the strikes, or whether covert enrichment is continuing at undeclared sites.



Natanz’s main enrichment plant was 75% damaged in strikes.



But Fordow, built deep underground specifically to survive military attack was only 30% damaged.





Its core may be intact.



And Iran declared a brand new underground enrichment facility at Isfahan in June 2025 that the IAEA has never even inspected.





In short:



The US wants Iran to hand over a stockpile whose location is unknown, from facilities whose condition is unverified, in a country with no active international inspectors on the ground.





A deal requiring enrichment surrender cannot be verified. And a deal that cannot be verified cannot hold.



This was won’t end so soon like I’ve been saying.





The negotiations are not straight forward & as the nations sit to negotiate this they’re at 2 extreme ends.



Take care everyone.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)