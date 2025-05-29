Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, according to a report by state media.

The man, identified as Pedram Madani, was accused of travelling to Israel and meeting with Mossad officers to pass on classified information about locations where infrastructure equipment was installed, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

The report stated that Madani received payments in foreign currency and cryptocurrency in exchange for the intelligence. It also claimed he met Mossad officers at Israel’s embassy in Belgium.

Madani was executed after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence handed down by a lower court. Israel’s security agency has not issued a statement in response.

Madani had recently been named by Human Rights Watch as a prisoner at “imminent risk of execution.” The organisation condemned what it described as a “horrific execution spree” by Iranian authorities.

According to the Oslo-based group, Iran has carried out at least 478 executions so far in 2025 — a 75 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In April, Iran also executed Mohsen Langarneshin, another man convicted of collaborating with Mossad and of involvement in the 2022 assassination of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.