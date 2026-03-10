‼️Breaking News 🚨: 🇮🇷 Iran has reportedly bombed a 🇱🇷 Liberian-flagged vessel on March 7, 2026.





According to the Liberian permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization, only one person was injured, and everyone on board has been evacuated successfully.





Liberia has condemned a missile strike on a Liberian-flagged vessel near Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. Speaking at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Liberia’s representative Robert Moncio Kpadeh described the incident as a serious violation of international maritime laws and the safety of global navigation.





Note 📝: Thinkers say the Liberian flag 🇱🇷 resembles the American flag 🇺🇸, with the main difference being the number of stars.





Key differences:

🇱🇷 Liberia: 11 red and white stripes and 1 white star on a blue square.

🇺🇸 United States: 13 stripes and 50 stars on a blue rectangle.