BREAKING: Iran has reportedly ordered the closure of almost all western airspace facing Iraq and nearby U.S. military positions.



This is highly unusual.



The restricted zone covers the direction of:

• U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria

• Major Gulf military corridors

• Potential missile and drone flight paths



The move comes as:

• U.S.-Iran talks reportedly collapse

• Tehran warns of a “third phase” response

• American forces enter heightened standby status



Military analysts often view sudden airspace restrictions as a sign of elevated operational readiness before possible escalation.



This does NOT confirm war is imminent.



But the region is clearly moving into a far more dangerous phases.

Iran has reportedly ordered the closure of almost all western airspace facing Iraq and nearby U.S. military positions.





This is highly unusual.



The restricted zone covers the direction of:

• U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria

• Major Gulf military corridors

• Potential missile and drone flight paths





The move comes as:

• U.S.-Iran talks reportedly collapse

• Tehran warns of a “third phase” response

• American forces enter heightened standby status





Military analysts often view sudden airspace restrictions as a sign of elevated operational readiness before possible escalation.



This does NOT confirm war is imminent.



But the region is clearly moving into a far more dangerous phases.