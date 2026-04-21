Iran has sent no delegation to Pakistan for US talks – state broadcaster

Iran’s state broadcaster says in a post on its Telegram channel that “so far, no delegation from Iran has travelled to Islamabad, neither a primary nor a secondary, neither initial nor follow-up.”

The post rejects what it calls “rumours” about the departure or arrival of the delegation and the estimated date of its arrival by “international outlets and regional sources.”

It also repeats the stance of Iranian officials, including the parliament speaker and Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has previously said Tehran does not accept negotiations “under the shadow of threats.”