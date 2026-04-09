Iran Has Tested Nuclear Weapons- Dmitry Medvedev

“Dmitry: Iran Has Tested Nuclear Weapons”



A statement attributed to Dmitry Medvedev has triggered widespread reactions after claims circulated suggesting that Iran has tested nuclear weapons.





The remarks quickly fueled concern across global political and security circles, raising fears of a major escalation in the already tense Middle East landscape.





However, further clarification reveals that the statement was not literal. Medvedev was referring metaphorically to the strategic power of the Strait of Hormuz…a critical global oil route…describing it as Iran’s “nuclear weapon” due to its ability to disrupt international energy supplies





There is no verified evidence that Iran has conducted a nuclear weapons test. International observers, including global nuclear watchdogs, continue to monitor Iran’s nuclear programme, which remains a point of contention between Tehran and Western powers.





The situation highlights how quickly geopolitical statements can be misinterpreted, especially in a climate of rising global tensions.