Iran has withdrawn a draft resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog that sought to ban attacks on nuclear facilities, citing heavy pressure from the United States on member states.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Belarus, China, Nicaragua, Russia, and Venezuela, was tabled at the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It condemned the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them violations of international law and a threat to global security.

The backdrop to this move is the 12-day war that erupted in mid-June after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran, which was later joined by U.S. strikes targeting key nuclear installations. The conflict marked one of the most direct confrontations between Iran and Israel in decades.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, told the meeting that the resolution would not be put to a vote, explaining that “a large number of IAEA member states have stated in separate contacts with Iran and other sponsors of the resolution that they are under severe pressure and intimidation from the United States not to vote in favour.”

The draft text had “strongly condemned the deliberate and unlawful attacks” and emphasized that IAEA-safeguarded nuclear sites “shall not be subject to any kind of attack or threat of attack.” It also warned that such strikes undermine international peace and erode the credibility of the global non-proliferation system.

Tensions remain high. Last week, Iran struck a new framework deal with the IAEA to resume cooperation after halting engagement in the wake of the June attacks. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is expected to vote Friday on whether to reimpose sweeping economic sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran has presented a “fair and balanced” proposal to European powers in a last-ditch effort to prevent the return of sanctions.