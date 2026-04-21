Iran has yet to confirm attendance at second round of peace talks- Pakistan Information Minister

Iran has still not confirmed if it will be attending peace talks in Pakistan this week, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X a short while ago, adding that his country has made “sincere efforts to convince” Iran to attend the negotiations.

A “formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited,” Tarar said, adding that his country is in “constant touch with Iranians and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue.”

The minister said that the current ceasefire between Tehran and Washington ends at 4:50 a.m. Pakistan time Wednesday (7:50 p.m. ET today). US President Donald Trump said yesterday that the ceasefire expires on “Wednesday evening Washington time.”

“[The] Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of two weeks ceasefire is critical,” Tarar said.

“Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks and these efforts continue,” he added.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar urged both the US and Iran to “consider extending the ceasefire” and “to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance,” according to a statement from the ministry spokesperson’s office.-CNN