 Iran Hit Hard by Drought… Government Considers Relocating the Capital!

Iran is facing one of the worst droughts in its modern history, with more than 20 provinces affected — including the capital, Tehran, which is now at real risk when it comes to drinking water and daily life.

As the situation worsens, the Iranian government has officially begun studying a plan to move the capital away from Tehran to a region less affected by drought, amid warnings from environmental experts that the city’s water resources could run out within a few years if drastic decisions are not made.

The drought has impacted:

Agriculture and livestock

Drinking water sources

The electricity sector due to declining dam water levels

Increased internal migration from villages to cities

 Environmental reports point to several causes, including climate change, poor water-resource management, excessive use of groundwater, and outdated water infrastructure.

 The crisis represents a direct existential threat to millions of residents.