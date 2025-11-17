Iran Hit Hard by Drought… Government Considers Relocating the Capital!
Iran is facing one of the worst droughts in its modern history, with more than 20 provinces affected — including the capital, Tehran, which is now at real risk when it comes to drinking water and daily life.
As the situation worsens, the Iranian government has officially begun studying a plan to move the capital away from Tehran to a region less affected by drought, amid warnings from environmental experts that the city’s water resources could run out within a few years if drastic decisions are not made.
The drought has impacted:
Agriculture and livestock
Drinking water sources
The electricity sector due to declining dam water levels
Increased internal migration from villages to cities
Environmental reports point to several causes, including climate change, poor water-resource management, excessive use of groundwater, and outdated water infrastructure.
The crisis represents a direct existential threat to millions of residents.