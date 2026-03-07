BREAKING: Iran HUMILIATES Trump after he demands that he be allowed to choose their next leader by announcing that they won’t let “Epstein’s Gang” decide their nation’s “future.”





Trump thought that assassinating the Ayatollah would break them, but he was so wrong…



“Trump still doesn’t realize what calamity he has brought upon himself and the American soldiers by martyring our Imam, and he wants to dictate terms to a nation,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, wrote on X.





“The Americans, instead of taking a hard line, had not done so, and now they will come to understand that the fate of dear Iran, which is more precious than life, will be determined solely by the proud Iranian nation, not by Epstein’s gang,” he added.





Ghalifbaf’s use of the word “martyring” offers direct insight into the historic mistake that Trump made by killing Ayatollah Khamenei. He wasn’t just a political figure, he was a sacred religious leader to Shia Muslims. Regardless of one’s thoughts about his theocratic regime, murdering him was blatantly illegal and a massive strategic mistake. His death has only multiplied Iran’s desire to resist American aggression.





The “Epstein’s Gang” bit is self-explanatory and demonstrates exactly how the rest of the world views this White House. It’s a criminal organization of pedophiles and pedophile protectors waging a war that will cost American lives on behalf of Israel.



The idea that Trump now thinks he will get to choose Iran’s next leader is so absurd as to be laughable. He said that he has “to be involved in the appointment” of the new supreme leader, just as he was with picking Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s replacement Delcy Rodriguez.





“I’m saying there has to be a leader that’s going be fair and just. Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East — they’re all our partners,” Trump said.





“It’s just wishful thinking,” Sina Azodi, assistant professor of Middle East Politics at George Washington University, said of Trump’s remarks.





“You could make the argument that the next supreme leader would bring a different approach because it will most likely be one of the second generation revolutionaries; Ali Khamenei was a first generation revolutionary,” Azodi added. “But again, Delcy Rodriguez does not exist in Iran.”





Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh mocked Trump’s comments by pointing out that under the American federal system, he doesn’t even get to control who becomes mayor of New York City.





“Can you imagine this colonial approach — that he would like to see democracy at home, but he would like to topple down the democratically elected president of Iran?” Khatibzadeh said