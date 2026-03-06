By CIC International Affairs



IRAN INTRODUCES BIG GUNS TO THE SHOW AS KHORRAMSHAHHR-4 ESCORTED BY CLUSTER BOMBS AND DRONES DECIMATE ISRAEL CITIES.





World at the age as World War 3 rage

Iran Fires Cluster Missiles at Israel, Scattering Bombs over Cities across Israel saturating their strained defense systems. Iran is said to have fired hypersonic Missiles that first went into space, separated and rammed Israel cities at insane speeds that rendered all their defense systems useless.





Khorramshahr-4 is one of Iran’s most advanced weapons, a roughly 13-metre missile with a boost weight of nearly 30 tonnes and a maneuverable re-entry vehicle warhead (MaRV) capable of carrying over 1,000 kilograms of explosive payload separated as it entered





It said the strategic salvo was preceded by attack drones and that the strike package penetrated “seven layers” of regional and domestic air defenses to reach its objectives.





The targets of the strike were central Tel Aviv, Ben-Gurion Airport and Squadron 27 of the Israeli Air Force at the airport, according to the statement.

The IRGC statement also said that in the previous wave its forces had successfully struck some 20 US military targets across Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.





The statement described the strikes as part of coordinated, multi-axis action by Iran’s armed forces that exceeded US and Israeli expectations and had altered the operational calculus of the ongoing war imposed on the Islamic Republic.





In the statement, the IRGC further said American troops were fleeing regional bases and seeking shelter in hotels in host countries, while decrying the US military for using civilian facilities in Persian Gulf states as cover for military activity.





The statement also warned that such movements are under constant intelligence surveillance and that Iranian forces remain prepared to target aggressor troops.





The IRGC says at least 560 American troops have been killed in retaliatory operations and many more injured since Saturday. Iran has stood it’s ground facing Israel and American military mights on two fronts confrontations alone with over 14 countries in the 3rd front targeting US bases as it weighs in adding Israel embassies too. Tehran says it is well prepared for a long war not weeks but years and it can be firing daily until America bleeds and leave middle East.



CIC PRESS TEAM