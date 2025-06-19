By CIC International Affairs.



NEW TOY TO THE SHOW: IRAN INTRODUCES SEJIL TWO STAGE MEDIUM RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILES TO THE FIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME.





Despite ongoing assault by Israel counter attacks the Iranian revolutional guards IRGC have continued to shock both Israel and the world how their arsenal inventory keeps coming bit by bit. For a moment you would think they have lost everything but they keep firing at Israel in huge numbers.





Introducing SEJIL

Iran has launched its Sejil two-stage, medium-range ballistic missile in combat conditions for the first time. The missile launched from Persian Gulf Submarines by the Iranian Navy and other launchers in the mountains deep underground tunnels penetrated Israel and caused more damage. Challenging the fierce battle everyone thought could be over, Iran has countered with more precision and guided missiles ranging from ballistic to hypersonic.





According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces), Tehran launched 19 such missiles into Israeli territory and have caused more damage like never seen before.





The IRGC added that previous operations have succeeded in destroying the Israeli air defense system. As in the past, the military emphasized that the missile attacks will be targeted and continuous.

The Sejil is a two-stage, medium-range ballistic missile with a maximum range of 2,000 kilometers. It was first tested in 2008.





Iran is said to posses more various weapons in different versions latest being Fatah-1 hypersonic missiles and many more. It is believed that they even posses more dangerous one’s which they have reserved specifically in case America joins the war.



