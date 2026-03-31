IRAN INVISIBLE BOATS

INVISIBLE BOATS: Iran 🇮🇷 is making boats out of fiberglass. The shell on the top of a helmet or a car bumper is made of that. It’s like not having iron or steel. Very little.





Fiberglass is thin. It weighs nothing. Small. The boat is 50-60 feet long. As a result, the speed is high. It’s like a Boishakh storm! It comes in the blink of an eye, and disappears in the blink of an eye!

.





Since there is no metal or steel, radar waves don’t reflect that much. Whatever is reflected – it’s not straight. It spreads around. On the other hand, this fiber can absorb radar waves.

As a result, the radar can’t tell if it’s a boat or a water wave. It’s often fooled because it’s small.





Another is a semi-submersible boat. 80-90% of it is underwater. That means it’s like we keep our nose up and our body submerged. It can also keep its body submerged by taking out its antenna – if it sees the risk!





They go around with anti-ship missiles in their boats. There are also small torpedoes. The ones that America used to sink Iranian ships, on their way from India.

That’s a water missile. It goes underwater and boom!





Being small, it attacks big ships like bees. I mean, it surrounds them. If you can sting one bee, you can kill it with a single blow. But if you have ten or twenty, maybe two. The rest will be killed by the ants.





Similarly, this swarm attack.



So the ship’s defense system cannot take the load of this attack. It hangs like Obaidul Quader.



Iran has harassed many ships with these swarm attacks many times.





They mock American ships. They suddenly appear from nowhere, make a splash around them, and quickly flee.



What a situation!



That’s why the West has named them ghost boats. It means ghostly boats. Not from the League; That’s Iran.





This upgrade of the Ghost Boat is Iran’s own!



Let’s not even talk about drone boats. These require humans. That kills without humans!😁





They knew that Hormuz might need to be blocked one day.



What would happen if it were blocked, what kind of attack would be carried out, how and with what – they upgraded the Ghost Boat based on that calculation and engineering, which proves that they were ready for war long before America could even imagine!