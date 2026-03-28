IRAN, ISRAEL, USA WAR – A QUID PRO QUO BETWEEN RUSSIA & USA ON THE CARDS?



There’s a story buried inside the Iran war that almost nobody is talking about.





And it tells you more about global power than anything happening in the Middle East right now.



On March 11, 2026, in Miami — a meeting took place between Russia’s Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.





Russia made an offer.



A direct trade. A quid pro quo.



The proposal: Russia would stop sharing intelligence with Iran — including precise coordinates of US military assets, warships, aircraft and communication infrastructure across the Middle East — if the United States agreed to stop providing intelligence to Ukraine about Russian military operations.





In plain English:



We stop helping Iran kill your soldiers. You stop helping Ukraine fight our soldiers.



The United States said no.



The Kremlin denied the offer was ever made.





But two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed it to Politico.



And the CIA Director, when asked directly whether he took Putin at his word that Russia wasn’t helping Iran — replied on the record:





“No. I don’t take Vladimir Putin at his word.”



Now step back and look at the full picture.



Russia is helping Iran hit US targets in the Middle East.



The US is helping Ukraine hit Russian targets in eastern Europe.





Two wars. Two proxy arrangements. Running in parallel. On opposite sides of the same players.



And Russia just tried to use one as a bargaining chip for the other.





Because here is what Russia is actually winning right now, regardless of what happens in either war.



Before the Iran war began — Russia’s fossil fuel revenues had dropped to $501 million a day.





Western sanctions were working. Russian oil was selling at a $10 to $13 discount per barrel.



After the Iran war began, Russia’s daily fossil fuel earnings hit $554 million a day within two weeks.





Urals crude jumped from the low $50s to above $100 a barrel. Russia is now earning $270 million a day from oil exports alone — twice what it made in January.





In just the first fifteen days of March, Russia pocketed €7.7 billion from fossil fuel exports.



The EU’s President of the European Council said it publicly at a Brussels summit:





“Russia is the only winner of the Iran war.”



And it gets more direct than that.



The same US sanctions that were squeezing Russia’s oil revenues — Washington quietly waived.





To allow Russian oil to flow to Asia to compensate for the supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz closure.



The US bombed Iran.



And in doing so unintentionally reversed months of its own financial pressure on Russia.





Russia’s oil revenues hit a four-year high.



Moscow scrapped planned budget cuts. Military spending on Ukraine is now being boosted.



This is what we call “the unintended trade.”





When one action in one market creates a windfall in a completely different market that nobody was watching.





The Iran war was intended to solve the nuclear problem.



It simultaneously solved Russia’s budget problem.

By Robert Kiyosaki