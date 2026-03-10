🇮🇷 Iran just showed a new version of its Shahed-101 drone, and it’s a little different from the usual ones.





Most Shahed drones have the propeller in the back with a small gasoline engine pushing the drone forward





This one flips that. The propeller is in the front and it likely runs on an electric motor.





Why that matters? Electric drones are quieter and harder to detect.



The rest of the design is pretty familiar though. Fixed wings, an X-shaped tail, and a rocket booster that helps launch the drone before falling away.





So the takeaway: Iran isn’t changing the whole drone, just tweaking the design to make these attack drones a bit stealthier and harder to track.



Source: BashaReport, Defence Blog