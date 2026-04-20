IRAN JUST TOLD THE MOST POWERFUL NATION ON EARTH WE WILL NOT BOW



While

Trump threatens to destroy every power plant and every bridge in Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian has looked the United States directly in the eye and said Iranians do not submit to force.





In a message that shook diplomatic circles worldwide, Pezeshkian declared that Iran’s deep historical mistrust of Washington remains unresolved, that any future talks must be built on accountability and honoured commitments, and that the contradictory signals coming from American officials carry one bitter message they want Iran’s surrender.





IRAN’S ANSWER? NO .



A ceasefire expires Wednesday. Peace talks in Pakistan are collapsing. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Over 3,375 people are already dead. And yet Iran is not blinking.





This is not just a story about Iran and America. This is a story every African nation needs to study carefully.





For decades Africa has been pressured, sanctioned, threatened and destabilised by powerful nations demanding submission.





Iran is showing the world that sovereignty is not negotiated under threat. Dignity is not traded for relief. And a nation that knows its own worth does not bow regardless of who is doing the asking.





Whether you agree with Iran’s politics or not — the principle of resisting external domination is one Africa has fought for since the first day of colonisation.



African Hype Media