Iran keeps Mojtaba Khamenei out of public view amid wartime security concerns





Iran has confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei remains in charge but is being kept out of public view due to heightened security measures during the ongoing conflict.





Speaking from Geneva, senior Iranian diplomat Ali Bahreini stated that the leader is in good health and continues to carry out his duties, despite not appearing publicly.





Officials say the absence is tied to “special security conditions,” referring to the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel, which has persisted since late February.





Mojtaba has not been seen in public since the reported killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a joint strike, and has since communicated only through written statements.





Unconfirmed reports suggest he may have sustained minor injuries during early strikes, though no official verification has been provided.





The situation underscores the sensitivity surrounding Iran’s leadership structure during wartime, with analysts noting that visibility and survival of top القيادة remains a critical factor in maintaining internal stability.