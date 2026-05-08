Iran lawmaker says UAE is now treated as ‘enemy base’

A hardline Iranian lawmaker said Tehran no longer sees the United Arab Emirates as a neighbor and now views it as a “hostile base” for Iran’s enemies.

Ali Khezrian, a member of parliament from Tehran, said on Thursday the UAE had taken direct actions against Iran during the war.

“We no longer see the United Arab Emirates as a neighbor,” Khezrian said. “They are considered a hostile base.”

He said Iran’s new military and defense doctrine toward the UAE is similar to its approach to Iraqi Kurdistan, which Tehran has previously accused of hosting hostile networks and Israeli-linked activity.