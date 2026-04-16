Iran leaders frustrated over failed Hormuz revenue plan

Senior Iranian officials have grown frustrated with a plan to generate revenue from shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with little money collected despite expectations of significant income, sources familiar with the matter told Iran International.

Iran moved early in the war to control traffic through the strait and charge tankers about $2 million for transit permits, setting up a committee led by Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

But the effort has produced limited results, with only about 60 permits issued, payment requests sent for just eight shipments and no funds collected so far, the sources said, citing weak management of the process.

The outcome has triggered concern at high levels of government and within the office of Iran’s supreme leader, they added.

Discussions have taken place about removing Zolghadr from the role and shifting oversight of the file to President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the sources.