Iran Lets Some African Ships Pass, Turns Away Botswana Linked Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains tense following the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Recent reports show that some African-linked vessels are now being allowed through the key oil route, while others are still being blocked.

A Gabon-flagged ship successfully passed through, becoming one of the first non-Iranian vessels to do so after the ceasefire. Ships linked to countries like South Africa and Liberia are also reportedly being allowed under certain conditions.

However, a Botswana-flagged LNG tanker was turned back by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, highlighting selective enforcement. Iran maintains that vessels linked to the US and Israel face the most restrictions, while neutral countries may receive limited access.

There are also discussions about possible toll fees for ships using the route.

Despite these developments, traffic remains far below normal. Only a few ships are passing through, while more than 600 vessels remain stranded, waiting for safe clearance.

The situation continues to show uncertainty in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for oil and global trade.