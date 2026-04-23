Iran-linked media signals potential threat to Gulf internet cables in escalating warning





Media outlets close to Iran’s IRGC have published reports widely seen as a strategic warning targeting critical infrastructure in the Gulf.





Tasnim News Agency released detailed maps of subsea internet cables and cloud infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, raising concerns over potential disruption scenarios





The cables are considered the digital backbone of Gulf nations, carrying vast amounts of regional and global data traffic.





Analysts view the move as a calculated signal, suggesting the vulnerability of key communication networks amid rising tensions.





Any disruption could have severe consequences for connectivity, finance, and security across the Middle East.