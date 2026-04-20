Iran Loses $435 Million a Day as Trump’s Economic Fury Crushes the Mullahs

Operation Economic Fury is landing heavy blows. The US Treasury launched the sanctions blitz just days ago, targeting Iran’s oil smuggling networks, regime elites like the Shamkhani family, and their terror-linked militias with no mercy.





The Strait of Hormuz blockade is bleeding the regime dry at $435 million daily in lost oil exports and imports, according to Foundation for Defense of Democracies analysis. That’s critical cash the mullahs need to fund their proxies and hang on to power.





Just five days in, the pressure is building fast. Open-source analysts say the Iranian regime can only withstand this maximum squeeze for about 30 days before it starts to break. This week, the real pain ramps up.