IRAN MISSILES ‘JUST 200 METRES’ FROM BRIT TROOPS IN MIDDLE EAST DRAMA



British forces were left bracing for impact after Iranian missiles reportedly landed just 200 metres from UK personnel stationed in Bahrain, sparking fears of a major escalation in the region.





Defence sources say all 300 British service members based in Bahrain have been accounted for, with no reported casualties despite the terrifying proximity of the strikes.





Meanwhile, tensions surged further in neighbouring Iraq, where British troops were also said to be within 400 metres of separate Iranian missile impacts.





The near-misses underline the growing volatility in the Middle East, as Tehran’s military actions send shockwaves across bases hosting Western forces.

Military analysts warn that such close calls dramatically increase the risk of unintended casualties and could drag the UK deeper into an already combustible conflict.